Weasel pays a visit to Glenrosa home

Contributed

A West Kelowna resident got a visit from a small but mighty mammal.

Shari Slonski shared a video she captured of a weasel in the garage of her Glenrosa home on Tuesday afternoon.

She says her husband spotted the furry visitor. She grabbed her camera and managed to film the fast but fierce creature as it flipped between planters and bags of soil.

Slonski posted a screenshot of the weasel on a local Facebook page thinking it might be someone’s pet but neighbours let her know that it was probably wild.

Weasels are the smallest carnivores native to North America. There are three species, all occurring in British Columbia. They typically have long, thin bodies, short legs, a long neck and short dense fur that changes between black brown and white, depending on the season.