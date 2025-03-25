West Kelowna woman to face jury in murder trial this year

Photo: Contributed Ka-Mikosit Mae Favelle will face a jury later this year.

A West Kelowna woman charged in a 2022 death will face a jury of her peers later this year.

Ka-Mikosit Mae Favelle elected to be tried by a Supreme Court justice sitting with a jury, a representative from the BC Prosecution Service said.

A voir dire is scheduled for July 21 to 25 and jury selection is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2025, the with trial commencing immediately after.



Favelle was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death in September 2023, relating to an Aug. 19, 2022 crash on West Kelowna's Horizon Drive.

The crash left a silver vehicle upside down in a ditch and resulted in the death of Adam Briand-Lawrence.

The incident appeared to be a simple motor vehicle collision until a family member of Briand-Lawrence announced on social media a few days later that a criminal investigation was ongoing.

The criminal investigation into the death took more than a year, and police said the file was “complex.”