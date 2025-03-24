Westside Road reopens after excavator falls off trailer

Photo: Brad Hunt

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.

Westside Road in Traders Cove is now open to single-lane-alternating traffic.

Ross Kotscherofski, fire chief of North Westside Fire Rescue, says there is no estimated time for both lanes to reopen.

"Wilson's Landing Fire Department is clearing the scene and AIM Roads (the province's roads contractor) is taking over," Kotscherofski added.

There were no injuries in the incident.



ORIGINAL 1:45 p.m.

Westside Road is closed in both directions in Traders Cove after an excavator fell onto the road.

Cleanup crews are just arriving at the scene of the wreck south of the Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road turnoff.

Brad Hunt did not witness the crash but came across it minutes after it happened. He says it appears the trailer hauling the excavator blew a tire, causing its load to come loose.

“The cops have got all their pictures completed right now, and the fire trucks are just trying to do a spill assessment,” he said.

Crews are working to get at least one lane open this afternoon. DriveBC reports that won’t be until at least 3:30 p.m.

The road will likely have to closes again for removal of the excavator.

“The road has some substantial damage so it's going to need a repair too,” he said.