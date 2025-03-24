Jason Parkes Customs donating portion of rosé sales in March to women's shelter

Photo: Jason Parkes Customs

A West Kelowna hospitality group is doing what it can to support Kelowna Women’s Shelter during the month of March.

Jason Parkes Customs will be donating $25 from every case of rosé it sells from its brands, including Crown & Thieves, The Hatch and Black Swift Vineyards, for the rest of the month.

Complimentary shipping will be included for those who purchase a case or more.

Parkes said Kelowna Women’s Shelter is near and dear to his heart, which is why he chose to support the organization.

In addition to Crown & Thieves, The Hatch and Black Swift Vineyards, Jason Parkes Customs also owns The Hatching Post Saloon & Barbecue and Truck 59 Cider.

More information about the program to support Kelowna Women’s Shelter can be found here.