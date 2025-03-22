Overnight meteor captured on West Kelowna doorbell camera

A West Kelowna resident captured an astronomical event on camera in the early morning hours of Saturday.

West Kelowna Estates resident Grant Needham caught what appears to be a meteor streaking through the night sky on his doorbell camera.

It occurred just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Needham says the camera faces west and the meteor appears to have soared over the Rose Valley reservoir area.

A meteor is a bright streak of light visible in the night sky that occurs when a piece of space debris enters the earth's atmosphere and burns up due to friction.

If the piece of debris makes it through the atmosphere without burning up entirely and lands on earth, it's known as a meteorite.