Mother seeks footage of son's motorcycle crash in West Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre The scene of the crash on April 15, 2024.

A local mother is looking to find footage of her son's motorcycle crash from last April, in an attempt to show ICBC that he wasn't at fault.

Dawson Stanger was involved in the motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Daimler Road on the afternoon of April 15, when he collided with the back of the vehicle in front of him.

His mother, Tracey Lambert said Stanger, who was 19 at the time, was seriously injured in the crash and almost died.

“He was brought in on life support,” Lambert said through tears.

At the time of the crash, police told Castanet they were investigating the motorcycle rider for dangerous driving, but no charges or tickets have been issued to Stanger at this time.

An RCMP spokesperson says the file is still open though.

But Lambert says the person who was driving in front of her son is to blame for the crash, and video footage of the crash that had been previously posted to Facebook and Instagram showed the driver in front "brake-checking."

“We had some witnesses who know us that saw [the video], but ICBC is not taking [their account] because we know them. So it has to be someone we don't know or the video,” Lambert said.

“We just thought that ICBC or the police had that video but apparently they don't ... What this video shows it that this person brake-checked and my son tried to stop and he hit the back and then went flying over and landed on his head.

“When you hit somebody from behind it's totally your fault unless you can prove otherwise and that's where we're at.”

She says the video was initially posted to social media by someone, but it was removed after a few days when a number of commenters posted that it was insensitive to post the graphic video. Lambert says she doesn't know what Facebook group the video was posted to.

She posted a plea to Facebook's West Kelowna Rant and Rave page this past August seeking the video, but despite many comments, it didn't produce any leads.

Lambert says her son suffered a serious brain injury in the crash and suffers from short-term memory loss as a result. She says it was a “miracle” he survived, but he's now unable to do many of the things he once enjoyed.

Lambert says anyone who knows where to find the video of her son's crash can reach her by email at [email protected].