Months-long construction project to start on West Kelowna's Anders Road

Photo: City of West Kelowna Construction project map.

West Kelowna drivers are being advised about construction planned for Anders Road next week.

A private contractor, Matcon Construction, will begin work March 24 and will be on the job 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until the end of June.

Stormwater upgrades, a new bike lane, sidewalk and street lighting are being installed on Anders Road from the roundabout at Boucherie Road to just past Anders Park.

Outside of construction hours, the road will remain open to through traffic. Access for pedestrians, cyclists, transit, and emergency services will be available at all times.

Work will be completed in three sections:

Anticipated March 24 to mid-April: Single-lane alternating traffic from the Anders and Olalla Road intersection to the new Fire Hall #32.

Anticipated mid-April to mid-May: The roundabout at Boucherie Road to Teal Road will be closed. Detours will be available via Teal Road and Skyline Road.

Anticipated mid-May to end of June: Single-lane alternating traffic from Teal Road to Lakeview Village.

Boucherie Road will remain open to through traffic, and Lakeview Village will be accessible during construction.

On Anders Road, there will be traffic controls and reduced speeds. Contractors will maintain traffic flow during busy periods. Travellers should allow extra time when driving through the area.