Company recommended to fix acoustic problems in West Kelowna city hall

The price tag for West Kelowna’s new city hall is expected to rise due to upgrades needed to council chambers.

Council is expected to rubber stamp a contract worth $112,540 for acoustic upgrades when it meets Tuesday.

Work is needed to improve the echoey sound within council chambers.

Council when approving the extra budget in December noted its frustration saying the acoustics are so bad residents attending council meetings are unable to hear what’s being said.

In recommending the contract award, staff said 11 contractors registered for the project during the RFP period, however just one, Sunco Drywall, made a formal submission.

Under terms of the city’s purchasing policy, with only one bid submitted for a project, approval from council is required.

“The submission provided by Sunco Drywall Ltd. has been reviewed by the city’s acoustic design consultant. The consultant has confirmed that the contractor's proposal does meet the acoustic requirements for the project,” staff stated in its report to council.

“The acoustic panels proposed for the project also meet the wood aesthetic appeal the city asked for the the RFP and the contractor’s submission meets city budget.”

Council had approved a budget of $115,000 for the project.

A timeline for completion of the project was not included within the report.