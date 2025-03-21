Bylands Garden Centre hosts spring kickoff event with expert advice

Photo: Madison Reeve

Bylands will be welcoming the spring season with a special community event at both of its locations this weekend.

The event, taking place at the Kelowna and West Kelowna sites, will offer expert gardening advice and exciting promotions for local gardeners.

Customers can receive free expert guidance on pruning and other early spring gardening activities, with a focus on both fruit and ornamental trees.

A master gardeners advice clinic will be available at the K.L.O. location, while industry professionals will be providing pruning seminars and information at both the Kelowna and West Kelowna locations.

The first 25 customers who make a purchase on both Saturday and Sunday will receive a complimentary one-gallon bulb planter, adding an extra touch of excitement to the event.

The event will take place at Bylands’ two locations: 1629 KLO Rd in Kelowna and 1600 Byland Rd in West Kelowna.