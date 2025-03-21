West Kelowna Minor Hockey Association launches petition for another ice rink

Photo: Cindy White The Jim Lind Arena is one of two ice surfaces at Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex.

A petition has been launched to push for another public ice rink in West Kelowna.

Luke Weller with West Kelowna Minor Hockey is leading the charge. He says the growing demand for ice in the city is being seen not just for hockey but for ringette, figure skating and recreational users like the Ogopogo Skate Club for seniors.

“So, after speaking to quite a few of these associations, I decided that something needed to be done about it and sat down with Mayor Milsom and councillor Steve Johnston, and had a chat with them,” said Weller.

“There’s obviously lots of things as well that the city needs, but they’re aware of the shortage in ice. And then talking more with some other city employees, I guess the first step is to get the residents, basically, to show that it is in need. So, that’s where the idea of the petition came in.”

He points out that when the Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex was first built, it was designed to eventually have a third sheet of ice.

“The refrigeration, the mechanical system there is capable of doing three sheets of ice, which would save millions of dollars. So, there is the ability to expand the Mount Boucherie centre.”

How and where the third ice sheet would go is still unclear, but he says the minimum cost would likely be about $1 million. The first step, though, is to gauge community sentiment.

“If we get enough signatures we can show the city that the public really do want the new rink. And then the next step from there would be to do a feasibility study, which the city would have to invest in,” said Weller.

“Our hope is to get it in front of the city and try to build some type of partnership with the city where we could maybe partner up with some other associations, so some fundraising and start working towards a new ice rink.”

While it’s too late to include in budget discussion for 2025, Weller hopes to get it on the table for 2026, which also happens to be when the next municipal elections will be held.

Weller says the limited ice space means the association is struggling to accommodate growing demand.

“We’ve got U11 teams that have practices at 5:30 in the morning. My little 9-year-old boy, we get up at 4:30 in the morning, we have breakfast, we go to the rink, we get dressed and we’re on the ice at 5:30 in the morning.

“Some of the U15 teams don’t get off the ice until 10:30 at night. That’s the only time that the city has available for us to practice.”

The only other available indoor ice surface is the privately owned West Kelowna Hockey Centre, which is smaller than a standard-sized rink. Weller says it’s also in high demand with hockey organizations in Kelowna.

The petition calls on residents to, “keep the spirit of ice sports alive in West Kelowna for future generations, promote healthy and active lifestyles among our members, and nurture the whole spectrum of talent and interest we have in our community.”

As of 5 p.m. on March 20, 566 people had signed the petition.