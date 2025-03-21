Rappel for recovery: 'Go Over the Edge' for Freedom’s Door

Photo: Contributed

This May, challenge yourself and reach new heights—all for a meaningful cause.

On Friday, May 23, the Marriott TownePlace Suites in West Kelowna will host an exciting fundraising event: 'Go Over the Edge for Freedom’s Door.'

Participants will rappel five stories down the side of the hotel, raising funds to support Freedom's Door, a local addiction recovery program.

There are only 48 spots available for participants, and each must raise a minimum of $1,000 to take part. All ages are welcome to join in the fun, which will feature prizes, music, food, and plenty of encouragement.

“We are thrilled to partner with Over the Edge and our lead sponsor, Marriott TownePlace Suites, to bring this exciting event to West Kelowna,” said Todd Shier, executive director of Freedom’s Door.

“This is a fun and challenging way for our community to come together and show their support for the men in our recovery programs.”

Freedom’s Door, a 12-step, abstinence-based addiction recovery program for men, helps participants transition into education, employment, and permanent housing opportunities.

The funds raised from the event will go toward completing the Belaire Townhomes project, which will provide 52 new bedrooms by the end of phase three.

"Freedom's Door is a vital resource for men overcoming addiction, offering a nurturing and supportive environment to help them transform their lives," said Shier. “This event is a great opportunity to raise funds for the expansion of our facilities and continue offering these critical services to those in need."

If you’re not interested in rappelling, you can still contribute by donating to support a participant or by sponsoring the event.

For more information or to get involved, email [email protected] or [email protected].