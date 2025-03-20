West Kelowna daycare forced to close after building sells

Photo: Google Maps This West Kelowna daycare is being forced to close.

One of the largest daycares on the Westside is closing its doors.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, BrightPath West Kelowna says its building at 3660 Brown Road has been sold and the new ownership will not be renewing its lease.

“Given the very short notice, we are unable to identify an alternative location to continue providing care,” said Sherri Gannon, BrightPath area director.

The daycare’s final day will be June 13.

BrightPath has another location in Kelowna and West Kelowna, and families are being given priority on the waitlist there.

“We are working with all our staff to identify job opportunities at our Lawrence Avenue location, with the hope that as many as possible will remain with BrightPath,” Gannon's letter continues.

“I know this is difficult news to hear, and I understand the impact of the closure on you and your children. We truly regret it and assure you that we have no alternative.”

BrightPath is licensed for 65 children and offered care for infants up to 12 years of age.

BC Assessment says the property at 3660 Brown Road was sold on Feb. 27 for just over $2M. Land title records list the purchaser as a numbered company.

Daycare waitlists in the Central Okanagan, generally speaking, are about two years long.