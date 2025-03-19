Water quality advisory, boil water notice issued for parts of Glenrosa after water main break

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has issued a precautionary water quality advisory and boil water notice for parts of Glenrosa.

In a news release, the city said the notices were issued as a result of an “accidental contractor-related water main break” in the Salmon Road area.

Some residents on Gates and Salmon Roads, and Stonegate Court are in the immediate area of the break and have been placed under the boil water notice.

An online map of the affected service areas is available online.

Properties on Stonegate Court, Gates Road and Helen Gorman Elementary remain with limited to no water service until repairs are complete.

“A water main break typically results in sediment entering the otherwise closed system, meaning untreated water can accidentally be delivered to homes,” the city said.

“Without the benefit of treatment, and with the possibility of bacteria and other microorganisms being present in the sediment in the water, a Water Quality Advisory and Boil Water Notice are recommended.”

Once the water main is repaired, the city said it will conduct consecutive days of testing before it can lift the advisory and notice for the affected areas.

The city said the bulk filing station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads is a safe source of drinking water and customers can use the station during the advisory.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website while repairs are being conducted.

More information on safe use during a water quality advisory and boil water notice are also available.