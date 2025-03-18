Blue Rodeo, Jann Arden headline Summer Concert Series at Mission Hill

Photo: Mission Hill Blue Rodeo will perform at Mission Hill on July 7.

Blue Rodeo and Jann Arden highlight the star-studded roster of performers who will take to the outdoor amphitheatre stage at West Kelowna's Mission Hill Family Estate this summer.

This is the 18th season of the Summer Concert Series, and tickets will go on sale for members on Tuesday, April 1, at 9 a.m., with priority access based on membership tier. General tickets will be available April 15.

Blue Rodeo will get the party started on Monday, July 7, followed by Arden on Thursday, July 17. Multi-award winner Andy Grammer will hit the stage on Thursday, July 31, and Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes, will close out the concert series on Thursday, Aug. 21.

“A concert performance set under the summer sky at our spectacular outdoor Amphitheatre is an extraordinary experience,” Mission Hill owner Anthony von Mandl said in a press release. “There is something truly special about enjoying a concert from this intimate hilltop location; a wonderful outdoor experience reminiscent of the grand performances staged at Europe’s historic open-air amphitheatres.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these exceptional musicians, and our winery guests, to Mission Hill this summer.”

Mission Hill is adding a VIP private balcony suite experience to this year’s series. It is available for groups of up to 10 people, who will receive unobstructed views from a private section of the loggia and the best vantage point in the amphitheatre.

More information about Mission Hill’s Summer Concert Series can be found here.