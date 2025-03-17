Police catch drivers on their phones in West Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of vehicle collisions in B.C. and according to ICBC, drivers are 3.6 times more likely to be in a crash when using a personal device such as a mobile phone.

So, on March 13, the West Kelowna RCMP Traffic Unit officers conducted what they say was an important traffic enforcement campaign throughout the city, focussing on distracted driving.

According to the RCMP, officers were specifically looking for drivers using electronic devices while driving but they also caught several drivers not wearing seatbelts.

Thirty-three tickets were handed out including:

• 20 for use of electronic devices while driving

• Eight for not wearing seatbelts

• Three drivers were ticked for other Motor Vehicle Act offences

• One driver received a 24-hour suspension for driving under the influence of alcohol

• Several drivers were given verbal warnings

In addition, there was also one Excise Act seizure

Police are asking the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see someone driving dangerously or putting others at risk. Non-emergency calls can also be made by calling the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-768-2880.

The traffic enforcement campaign focussing on distracted driving was carried out in partnership with the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police.