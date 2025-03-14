Street sweeping underway in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Crews will be out in force beginning next week to remove the remnants of winter sanding from West Kelowna roadways and sidewalks.

Street sweeping will begin in the Gellatly, Glen Canyon and Goats Peak neighbourhoods before working their way to higher elevations.

Residents in areas where sweeping is taking place are asked to adhere to “no parking signs” and park off-street weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and refrain from sweeping road salt and sand into piles as it slows the sweepers’ progress.

Work has already begun in parking lots at city parks and facilities, transit exchanges, bus stops, multi-use corridors and major sidewalks that border public properties and arterial corridors.

The anticipated schedule includes:

Early March

Westbank Centre commercial area (excluding Highway 97)

Week of March 17:

Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon, and Goats Peak

South Boucherie including Mission Hill, Green Bay, and West Bay

Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma

Week of March 24:

Boucherie Centre

West Kelowna Estates

Rose Valley

Week of March 29:

Shannon Lake

Shannon Woods

Tallus Ridge

April 3 – 12

Smith Creek

Glenrosa

April 12

Stevens Road and the West Kelowna Business Park

April 15

Upper Glenrosa

Bear Creek

Crews are expected to do much of their work during weekdays with some Saturday work as needed.

The contractor makes several passes and washes each area before the work is considered complete.