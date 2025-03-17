Family friendly immunization clinics for kids: Interior Health

Photo: File photo Interior Health works to bolster vaccination rates.

Central Okanagan families with young children are being invited to vaccination events across the region in 2025.

There will be colouring contests, guessing games, temporary tattoos, stickers and even a St John’s therapy dog for those interested — but, more importantly, the focus is on getting children four to six years-old immunized for the sake of their health.

"Vaccines are one of the most effective tools we have in fighting disease, and by staying on top of your child's vaccine schedule, you’re protecting their health, and the health of others," Medical Health Officer, Dr. Fatemeh Sabet.

"This community-wide effort ensures that we are doing everything we can to keep our children and families safe from serious health threats. At a time when communicable diseases like measles are increasing in various parts of the world, it's more important than ever to ensure your child is up to date on their immunizations."

The BCCDC indicates that as of 2023, vaccine percentages among seven-year-old children in Interior Health are lagging behind other health regions.

For diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, only 65.7 per cent of children in the seven year old age bracket were vaccinated in Interior Health in 2023, compared to 69.9 per cent in Fraser Health, 73.8 in Island Health and 76.8 per cent in Northern Health, BCCDC stats indicate.

Vaccines for measles, which has seen a bit of a comeback in some areas, has also seen lesser buy in within the health authority. Within Interior Health, only 66.3 per cent of seven year old's in 2023 had a measles vaccine, compared to 70.3 per cent in Fraser Health, 74.6 per cent in Island Health, and 77.2 per cent in Northern Health, BCCDC said.

The first event will be held on March 25 at the West Kelowna Health Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. To book an appointment for the West Kelowna Kindergarten Health and Wellness event call: 250-980-5150.

The remaining five clinics will take place across the Central Okanagan throughout 2025 and families can book using the contact info below.

Clinic Dates and Locations: