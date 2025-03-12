West Kelowna’s Chase Stevenson to run Boston marathon for underprivileged youth

Photo: Instagram

Chase Stevenson, a former West Kelowna Warriors player and longtime resident of the community, is gearing up for a major challenge next month — running the Boston Marathon.

Stevenson is aiming to raise $10,000 for the Boston Bruins Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing underprivileged youth with the opportunity to play hockey.

Having captained the University of New Hampshire’s Division 1 hockey team, Stevenson says his journey in sports has shaped his life in many different ways.

With his hockey career behind him, he’s turning to running as a new outlet for his competitive spirit.

“When my hockey career ended last year, I found myself searching for a new purpose,” Stevenson said. “Running has become that outlet, and I’m using it to give back and inspire others to chase their own goals.”

Stevenson’s goal is to complete the marathon in under three hours,.

“My goal is to prove that we are capable of far more than we believe and to inspire others to push their limits,” he explained.

