Two Habitat for Humanity Okanagan volunteers awarded King Charles III Coronation Medals

Photo: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan Jett Dunford (L) and Will Grimm (R) were awarded King Charles III Coronation Medals by Habitat for Humanity Okanagan



Jett Dunford began volunteering as part of his high school graduation requirements but has been giving back to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan ever since. Will (Klaus) Grimm has been the driving force behind the organization’s scrap metal recycling efforts.

Now, both volunteers have been recognized for their tireless efforts. They were each presented with the King Charles III Coronation Medal during a special ceremony at the West Kelowna ReStore on Monday, March 10, 2025.

“Will and Jett exemplify the heart of volunteerism,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO at Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. “Their dedication and passion have made a lasting impact, not just within our organization but in the lives of families who rely on affordable housing. It was an honour to recognize them with this prestigious medal.”

Grimm, a longtime volunteer, was recognized for his “meticulous work and dedication” which have raised thousands of dollars to support home-building projects.

“His enthusiasm, sense of humour, and passion for helping others have made him an indispensable part of the Habitat team,” said the organization.

Dunford volunteered at the West Kelowna ReStore, continuing to give his time long after meeting the necessary hours he needed for graduation.

“His positive attitude, strong work ethic, and willingness to take on any task made him a valued member of the team.”

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities.

