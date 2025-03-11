Cause of West Kelowna bus crash still unclear

Photo: Contributed

BC Transit is still investigating a bus crash that occurred Friday afternoon in West Kelowna.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. when a bus came to a stop on top of a concrete barrier. The bus was heading northbound on Dobbin Road but somehow left the road and ended up on the sidewalk with its left wheels over a series of concrete dividers.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were all on the scene at the time of the crash.

"I know it's under investigation, so I can't really speak too much of it, but it's just something wrong with the brakes," said Al Peressini, president of the union local representing Kelowna transit drivers.

Peressini says the bus has been towed back to the shop and is undergoing a mechanical examination.

A spokesperson for BC Transit said there were no injuries in the incident.

"Our top priority is safety, and BC Transit and our contracted operating partner, Transdev Canada, are undertaking an investigation into this incident. We will work with the West Kelowna RCMP as required," said the spokesperson.

Perissini says he's not aware of how long the investigation will take, but it should not take too long.

"All our busses are equipped with cameras, so I'm sure they've got a pretty good idea what's going on," he said.