Okanagan gardening season blooms despite chilly start

Madison Reeve

While the Okanagan experienced a slightly chilly start to the week, the gardening season is in full swing, with local spots like Bylands Garden Centre in West Kelowna seeing a surge in visitors.

Last week’s sunshine and temperatures cracking 10 C brought a wave of excitement among gardeners.

“The weather was so nice and sunny that it got everybody out and excited about gardening, but nature certainly has its own way of reminding us it’s still a little early,” said Maria Byland, the centre's owner.

This season, Byland noted that some of the most popular plants include Ipomoea, King Tut, and Fountain Grass. Additionally, since the pandemic, there has been a noticeable increase in customers buying seeds and fruit trees.

“We are just amazed how many people are already buying seeds. People are growing their own food… with everything happening in the world right now, if you can grow your own food, it’s just so much better, and it keeps people and children engaged in learning about it,” Byland explained.

Byland’s team has been preparing for the season since January, seeding plants and cultivating their stock to ensure a strong spring season.

“We start seeding in January, either from seed or plugs, and it’s been a good year. We’re really excited for the new spring season ahead,” Byland added.