Suspect fails to outrun RCMP helicopter and police dog in West Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

A 45-year-old man was taken in custody following a chase that involved a police dog and helicopter.

The incident happened at noon Monday, March 10 after West Kelowna RCMP got a tip that a suspect from a wire theft in the Vernon area was travelling southbound on Westside Road, RCMP said in a media release.

RCMP Air Services tracked the vehicle and directed officers in patrol cars to the suspect's location, but the suspect driver fled to the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna, RCMP said.

Air Services continued to monitor the suspect vehicle as it headed toward Olympus Way.

The suspect stopped and fled on foot. Police service dog Mysan and his handler found him and took him into custody.

“This was a very dynamic and well executed multi-jurisdictional arrest with many moving parts,” Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan said in a media release.

“I commend our frontline officers and special teams who mitigated a significant amount of risk to public safety as a result of this person’s actions.”

The suspect sustained minor injuries during his arrest and remains in custody.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court March 11.