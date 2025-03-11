Some West Kelowna residents concerned that Kalamoir Park is 'threatened'

Photo: Kathy Michaels The Regional District of Central Okanagan board is expected to receive a report on April 3, 2025 updating plans to widen the trail through Kalamoir Regional Park.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

The president of the Trail of the Okanagans Society says she did not post a letter with her name on it in Kalamoir Park and doesn't believe anyone from the society posted it.

However, Janice Liebe says someone may have printed an email or letter she sent in the past.

Liebe adds that the society was formed to advocate for a single, continuous active transportation trail from Sicamous to the Canada-U.S. border.

“We don’t go and say where these trails should be. We pull up all the planning documents from the various communities and follow that,” she says.

Liebe points out that the widened trail through the park has been proposed since 2000.

“It’s in the planning documents for the region. It’s in the planning documents for West Kelowna. They went through many public consultation processes to get the point of view from the communities. It’s how they came up with this position,” she adds.

“There isn’t another way to get cycles from the bridge down to Osoyoos without the piece through Kalamoir.”

Liebe shared a letter that the Trail of the Okanagans Society sent to the Friends of Kalamoir Park in 2021.

In the letter, the society says it is an advocacy group that does not build trails, but sometimes finances studies to facilitate trail building. It argues that people in general will not cycle on trails or routes that are unsafe, and the vast majority do not want to cycle on roadways.

“We agree that some of the existing trails in KRP are not suitable for cycling or for combined cycling and walking in their existing form. However, there are a growing number of hikers and bikers using the trails which is leading to some degradation of the trails as well as conflicts on the very narrow parts of the trail,” reads the letter.

The society also contends that there are important economic benefits to enhancing connectivity via trails.

“The Economic Benefit Analysis prepared for the Okanagan Rail Trail found that in the Okanagan, properties that are in close proximity to primary trails enjoy a 10 – 30% premium on their resale value.”

Liebe is not sure yet if she will be making a presentation at the upcoming RDCO board meeting on April 3, when the latest proposal for Kalamoir Regional Park will be presented.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

The Lakeview Heights Community Association is joining a growing groundswell of opposition to proposed changes to Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is proposing upgrades to the park’s infrastructure, including more parking and a wider trail. Those changes are not going over well with nearby residents.

Opposed to wider trail

“The LVHCA board feel strongly that a 4.4m trail (14.5 ft) is not suitable for a conservation park,” wrote community association president Mark Godlewski in a post titled "Kalamoir Park threatened" that was shared on a local Facebook Group.

“That width of trail is really an active transportation highway rather than a trail. A 2.4m trail would be much more suitable for this situation. It would fit with the size of the bridges that the RDCO are proposing, and a narrower path would be much more in keeping with the 15 km/h speed limit that they propose for bicycles and e-bikes,” adds Godlewski.

Area resident Susanna Neill worries about what bringing more people to the park could do to the sensitive ecosystem.

“I’m not sure why we’re encouraging greater use of the park because, already, we’re having trouble with people walking off the trails and damaging the plant life,” she says.

“It is a regional park, it is meant to be used, but with care. I thought we were supposed to be stewards of the environment. This is not a thoughtful way to work with the environment.”

She points out that some park visitors also let their dogs run loose and chase wildlife in on-leash areas.

In his post, Godlewski writes that many people in the community, including the Friends of Kalamoir, are against any significant upgrade to the trail south of the park.

Cyclists can ride elsewhere

“This would help preserve the park to make it less attractive to bikers,” notes Godlewski.

“There are viable alternatives to Kalamoir Park for people who desire access to businesses and wineries or if they want to use their bicycles or e-bikes on a faster route.”

The City of West Kelowna recently built a new partially-paved pathway for pedestrians and cyclists along Boucherie Road between Ogden Road and Green Bay Road, just up the hill from Kalamoir Park.

Neill doesn’t want to see more cyclists using Kalamoir.

“Not everybody is polite about passing other people and it gets dangerous,” she points out.

She has signed a petition launched by another nearby resident and will write a letter to the regional district.

RDCO plan supported by Trail of the Okanagans

While nearby residents don't like the proposed changes, the Trail of the Okanagans Society has a different take.

Photo: Kathy Michaels A letter posted on a sign at the park lays out the position on the Trail of the Okanagans.

The society says the path through Kalamoir Park was identified as a cycle route in a recent RDCO Sustainable Transportation Plan.

"The Trail of the Okanagans Society advocated for this route to be completed as a priority as it is part of an inter-community route," reads a post on the group's website.

A letter recently posted in the park, signed by Trails of the Okanagan chair Janice Liebe suggests the Friends of Kalamoir Park is largely made up of residents who live adjacent to the park. The letter reiterates that "Kalamoir is a regional park, not a city park."

Another letter also posted nearby appears to be a response to the trails society. It argues that there is no need to create another rail trail through Kalamoir and says the loss of "some of the best features of Kalamoir Park will be a desecration."

Photo: Kathy Michaels A letter posted on a bench advocates against a 'rail trail' through the park.

Update goes to RDCO board next month

The RDCO board is expected to receive a presentation from staff on the updated Kalamoir Master Plan at its meeting on April 3. The presentation will include a compilation of feedback received during Phase 1 (2022) and Phase 2 (2023) public engagements, as well as recent feedback from surrounding residents.

Anyone interested in what will be in the report and presentation can find it in the RDCO board meeting agenda package, which is published here at least three business days before the meeting. The public meeting will also be live-streamed and recorded.

More details on the draft plan for Kalamoir Regional Park are available here.