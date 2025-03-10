Sailboat sinks in Gellatly Bay, West Kelowna Yacht Club

Photo: Contributed A sailboat ran aground and sank near the West Kelowna Yacht Club overnight.

Windy conditions Sunday proved too much for a sailboat that had been tied up to a buoy near the West Kelowna Yacht Club.

It came loose and ran aground, sinking sometime overnight.

A photo shared by a Castanet reader shows the boat tilted to one side in very shallow water right next to piling surrounding other boats in Gellatly Bay.

One person who spotted the shipwreck this morning said he had noticed the boat tied up to what appeared to be an unauthorized buoy for about the past two weeks. He suspected it might break loose in the waves caused by strong winds Sunday night.

“We don’t use our buoys when a storm kicks in,” said the witness. “The one he put in there, it’s – not saying too much more, but it’s not a legal buoy. It’s one that he kind of stuck in on his own.”

The West Kelowna resident is worried no one will claim the boat and it will leak contaminants into the lake.