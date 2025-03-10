Habitat for Humanity Okanagan honours inspiring volunteers

Photo: Madison Reeve King Charles III Coronation Medal

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is honouring two exceptional volunteers on Monday.

Klaus (Will) Grimm and Jett Dunford will both receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal for their exceptional service.

The official medal presentation will take place at the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan location in West Kelowna on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to their communities.

The ceremony will highlight the lasting impact Will and Jett have made through their volunteer work, and Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, will make remarks.

Will has been the driving force behind a scrap metal recycling program while Jett's dedication to the West Kelowna ReStore has been inspiring, Habitat for Humanity says.

Their commitment directly contributes to Habitat’s mission of building safe and affordable homes for families in the Okanagan.