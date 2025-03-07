Traffic through Westbank snarled as city bus ends up on sidewalk

Photo: Contributed

Traffic is backed up heading into downtown Westbank from Glenrosa as emergency crews deal with the aftermath of a crash involving a city bus.

The bus, heading northbound on Dobbin Road somehow managed to leave the road and ended up fully on the sidewalk with its left wheels over a series of concrete barriers.

Police, fire and BC Ambulance personnel are on the scene.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash or whether other vehicles were involved.