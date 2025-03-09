West Kelowna well short of first year housing targets at mid-term reporting stage

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

The City of West Kelowna is well behind housing targets imposed by the provincial government.

The city received a housing target order from the province in August of 2024, setting a target of 2,266 net completed housing units by July 31, 2029.

The number is measured by the issuance of occupancy permits minus units lost through demolition.

Through the first six months, the city reports a total of 100 new completed units with 36 lost through demolition for a net gain of 64, well below the first year target of 289 units.

While the initial six month unit count is well below the target, staff indicate there are positive signs.

“During the reporting period, the city approved 563 new housing units through rezoning, development permits and issuing building permits,” a staff report for council states.

“These numbers provide insight into the expected completions for future reporting periods.

“The city has further reported on a number of significant actions taken, or are underway, that will assist in meeting the housing targets.”

Staff expect those initiatives will be felt in future reports.

Along with yearly targets, the city has also been provided guidelines on the number of units by bedroom size, by tenure and by market rate.

Following this interim report, the city will be required to report progress to the province at the end of July each year through 2029.