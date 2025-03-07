Vehicle flips several times near Peachland after hitting median

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

A man witnessed the serious crash on Highway 97 near Peachland Friday afternoon.

A Kelowna resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Castanet the crash occurred around 1 p.m.

He said the vehicle hit a median and flipped several times.

"The truck came right across the road and hit a median and was tumbling," the witness said. "It was spinning four or five times. Everything is gone. The sunroof flew off, the tonneau cover, the windshield was gone. It was something I have never seen before."

The West Kelowna RCMP say the driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.

UPDATE 2:41 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area on Highway 97, near Peachland, as they work to rescue the occupant of a vehicle who appears to have suffered a serious injury.

RCMP tell Castanet the collision involved at least one vehicle with an occupant in serious condition.

"EHS is on scene. This is a developing incident with limited details at this time, however, the RCMP ask the public to avoid the area if possible as traffic will be affected," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

More information will be released once available.

ORIGINAL 2:10 p.m.

An incident is slowing traffic on Highway 97, near Peachland, on Drought Hill.

One caller said that a vehicle has gone off the road, though that has not been confirmed.

Police have been contacted for more information.