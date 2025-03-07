Smoke detector saves West Kelowna family

Photo: WKFR A young West Kelowna family was able to escape an early morning garage fire in West Kelowna, thanks to an alert by their smoke detector, fire officials said.

A young West Kelowna family was able to escape an early morning garage fire in West Kelowna, thanks to an alert by their smoke detector, fire officials said.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue First said it was around 6 a.m. when a garage fire spread light smoke throughout the house.

The family was awoken by their smoke detector and three fire engines and four support vehicles responded with 20 firefighters.

"There were no injuries to the public or firefighters," the fire department said in a media release.

"WKFR Fire Investigators have determined that the cause of the fire is accidental and related to a vehicle in the garage... This fire serves as a reminder to take a moment to check that your smoke detector is in good working order."