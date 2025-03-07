WFN added to land claim that shines spotlight on local history

Photo: Chelsey Mutter The WFN's historic ties to OKIB gives way to joint claim.

When Annie Joseph died Oct. 1, 1953 so too did the community she came from, the federal government decided at the time.

It claimed that as the last member of the Arrow Lakes Band, her death marked the extinction of a people who formed under one name in 1902.

In turn, the 243 acre parcel of cliff-edged land that she and other members of her community inhabited was on Jan. 5, 1956 turned over to the province— a decision that has caused more than one legal issue, and some backtracking, in the decades that followed.

According to the Okanagan Indian Band's legal claim, the decision meant its use and benefit of the Arrow Lake Reserve and band assets were lost. In turn, it seeks compensation.

It's argued that before Joseph died, she and the OKIB had asked the federal government to amalgamate, but that never came to pass and the Okanagan people have been fighting for their rights to that extinct band's land at a Specific Claims Tribunal for the better part of five years.

“(The Okanagan Indian Band) claims that Canada’s failure to diligently consider and handle the amalgamation requests resulted in a breach of its legal, statutory and fiduciary duties,” Honourable Diane MacDonald wrote in the decision.

Canada, for its part, denies it breached the duties alleged.

Thus, a lawsuit that has been in the court for nearly five years carries on and an old player has been added to that claim.

While Joseph was alive, the WFN was still part of the Okanagan Indian Band and a year ago it applied to be included in the case at hand, MacDonald explained.

“In the early 1960s a committee was struck to begin the process of dividing the Original Okanagan Band into two bands,” the court document reads.

“On Oct.18, 1963, the Original Okanagan Band was divided into Westbank and Okanagan.”

In the years that followed, Westbank advanced further.

On May 6, 2004, Westbank became an autonomous, self-governing First Nation with a Self-Government Agreement, MacDonald wrote.

These days Westbank First Nation is considered one of the strongest First Nations communities in Canada, largely due to its significant commercial development and economic independence within their community;.

MacDonald ruled that because of its history with the Okanagan band, however, it should be included in the case against the federal government.

“The Okanagan and Westbank were one First Nation at the time the issues in this claim arose….adding Westbank as a party will streamline the resolution of the Claim (dealing with Arrow Lakes) before me,” she said.

“More importantly, it will serve the interests of justice and the overall purpose and intent of the tribunal.”