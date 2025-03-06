De-centralizing Central Okanagan police affecting mental health response team

Photo: MIKE BIDEN / FILE PHOTO An Integrated Critical Response Team in Penticton.

If you have a mental health issue on the Westside of Lake Country that requires police intervention, chances are regular Mounties, and not the Integrated Critical Response Team, will handle the call.

The ICRT is a joint initiative involving the RCMP, Interior Health and the City of Kelowna.

It pairs an RCMP officer and an Interior Health nurse who respond to calls involving mental health issues.

However, a majority of those calls are answered within the City of Kelowna.

“The City of Kelowna pays for those positions so their expectation is those members would be operating within city boundaries of Kelowna,” says West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan.

“As it stands there is no dedicated position funded through the RCMP or IH for that ICRT in West Kelowna.”

Dolan does add that through mutual aid agreements RCMP do assist each other when they can, a category he says this team does fall into.

This is all part of the ongoing de-regionalization of the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

For years, policing across the Central Okanagan and Big White has been centralized out of the Kelowna detachment. That is all changing with Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna in the process of looking after policing for their respective communities.

“This (ICRT) does tie into the de-regionalization,” says Dolan.

“Up until recently it was covered under the Kelowna regional detachment. Resources were more mutually shared.

“It certainly is not like West Kelowna was negligent or Kelowna was hoarding resources, this is just one of the outcomes of this process.”

Dolan says it is going to take time to work through all of the details but things such as police holding cells, he expects, could fall under the jurisdiction of each municipality over time.

Since the West Kelowna detachment does not have jail cells, he expects the current mutual aid agreement with Kelowna will continue.

Some of the de-regionalization has already begun. West Kelowna will have its own media liaison beginning shortly.