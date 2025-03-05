Second phase of work on Shannon Lake Road underway

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Work is underway on the second section of the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation project.

Crews began working on the section between Golf Course Drive and 2649 Shannon Lake Road earlier this week.

Work includes the addition of 400 metres of sidewalk to enhance pedestrian safety, bike lanes and streetlighting.

No significant road disruptions or delays are anticipated until it is time to repave the section of road.

The exact timeline for construction is not clear. It is dependent on weather conditions, scheduling changes and other factors.

Access for pedestrians will be maintained through the construction period while cyclists are encouraged to follow detour routes or dismount through the construction zone.