ATM theft from West Kelowna gas station

Photo: Steven Koshey The On the Run in West Kelowna was broken into Wednesday.

A West Kelowna gas station was boarded up Wednesday morning in the aftermath of what appears to have been an early morning crash and dash.

The On the Run store at the Industrial Road Chevron in West Kelowna couldn't comment, but RCMP said the damaging break in happened at around 2:45 a.m.

"At this time, it is believed a vehicle was used to gain access to the building where an ATM along with the majority of the business was damaged," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in an email.

Anyone who may have observed this incident or has CCTV in the area within a two hour timeframe, is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2025-11455.