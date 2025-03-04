Council 'extremely disappointed' after final cost of new West Kelowna city hall revealed

Photo: Castanet West Kelowna City Hall on Old Okanagan Highway in Westbank.

West Kelowna’s mayor is expressing disappointment after the city revealed its share of the cost of its new city hall has come in more than 34% over budget.

Late Tuesday, West Kelowna announced its share of the $36.57 million building was $24.17 million. That is $6.17 million more than the original $18 million estimated in 2021.

The rest of the cost for the 4,875-square-metre building, just east of downtown Westbank on Old Okanagan Highway, is covered by the Okanagan Regional Library. The ORL built a new West Kelowna branch in the building and covered one-third of the total construction cost, according to its executive director.

In October, the ORL announced its original budget of $9 million for its portion of the building had jumped to $12.5 million.

“West Kelowna council is extremely disappointed at this news (of the city's cost overrun), and these kinds of cost overruns must not continue,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“We have this wonderful, much-needed complex, which provides centralized government services and a bustling civic centre area for our community, yet it has been overshadowed by these overruns, and we must implement policies and best practices that will keep future projects on track.”

For months after the building opened last spring, the city refused to divulge the total cost. In February 2024, prior to the opening, it said its share had jumped to $22.4 million.

On Tuesday, the city, in backgrounded information about the city hall project, said factors that contributed to the cost overrun included:

Scope changes such as adding the library and other tenants, (despite the library agreeing to pay one-third of the cost of the building) which added to design, development and construction costs.

Long-duration global supply chain issues, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation, particularly in the construction industry, which persisted after the pandemic.

Power supply design and construction delays were encountered as the initial design was not feasible and had to be corrected, adding unexpected time to the project.

Delivery delays and the ultimate bankruptcy of the mass timber manufacturer, which added significant time and cost.

Two wildfires and a Highway 97 landslide, north of Summerland, which impacted construction schedules.

Several items that were initially “de-scoped,” such as landscaping, which had to be reconsidered to effectively and aesthetically complete the project.

Milson and West Kelowna chief administrator Ron Bowles said the cost overrun has prompted the city to look at establishing policies and procedures that “create controls for future projects.” They include, but not be limited to:

Budgeting using engineering standard protocols, such as fixed-price design/build or design/bid/build contracts and adequate contingency planning and budgeting.

Confirming the scope of projects before project startup.

Using industry standard project management best practices and trained professionals.

Establishing procedures for managing projects during unprecedented conditions such as high inflation, global supply chain disruptions and more frequent climate-related emergencies.

Regular reports to city council and the public throughout the project.

“I understand that many factors contributed to the overruns, and while we cannot change the past, we will deliver better in the future,” said Bowles.

“We will press forward with the engineering, budgeting, reporting and other project management best practices that council is directing us to deliver and implement a building process that’s predictable, efficient and transparent.”

In addition to the city offices, a council chamber, the library branch and meeting space, the building also houses the constituency offices of local MP Dan Albas and local MLA Macklin McCall. Neither politician is believed to have paid part of the building construction costs but they did pay to set up and equip their own offices.