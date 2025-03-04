Police seek suspect in break-in at West Kelowna gravel pit

Photo: RCMP West Kelowna RCMP are looking to speak to this man after a break-in at a facility on Westlake Road.

The RCMP has released images of a suspect they are looking for in connection with a break-in at a gravel pit in West Kelowna.

The Mounties responded to a report of a break and enter at a City of Kelowna facility in the 2200 block of Westlake Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Police say damage was done to a structure and a vehicle at the property and they want to identify the man shown in the photos.

He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a grey baseball hat at the time of the incident and was last seen leaving the area on an e-bike in the direction of Sussex Road.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2025-10439. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.