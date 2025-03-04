Clearing away some of the risks in Okanagan forests

Photo: Colin Dacre FILE- A tree in the Mt. Law wildfire zone

As the days grow warmer and snow begins to recede from hillsides, the inevitable questions about how the wildfire season ahead will play out start to emerge.

It's too early to say what's ahead just yet, but precipitation and snowpack levels, one measure of what's to come, are below seasonal norms.

The Okanagan snowpack is sitting at 84 per cent of normal, marking a significant decline from a month earlier when it was measured at 102 per cent of normal. Even at this time a year ago, which was one of the driest winters on record in B.C., the Okanagan snowpack was 86 per cent of normal.

BC Wildfire’s website indicates there are currently 27 wildfires burning in the province, all of which are held. Of those, 25 were caused by lightning strikes, two were human caused.

There are a number of measures that can be taken to ensure that the forests are less of a risk to the communities they surround, not the least of which is fuel mitigation.

That’s where the likes of Dave Gill, the general manager of Ntityix Resources, come in. Ntityix, the WFN's forestry company, has been working on fuel mitigation in area forests for years, and just received provincial funding to work on upwards of 100 hectares of land in West Kelowna, around the upper Glenrosa area.

“Basically we’re removing the extra forest fuels, pruning up the remaining trees, removing the surface fuel and just reducing the wildfire hazard potential in the area,” Gill said.

“There's so much that that needs to be done, but it is costly and it is very time consuming … we keep chipping away at it, and we feel that after this particular project is is complete, we'll have a really wide enough and a resilient boundary around the community of upper Glenrosa.”

Glenrosa residents have already had a chance to see what that kind of work can do.

In 2021, the Mount Law fire barrelled down on the community and grew to 930 hectares.

Ntityix had already done some fuel mitigation work in the area and it tested the efficacy of the work they’ve undertaken.

“When that fire came over the hill, it was very fortunate that we had treated that area the fire ran into,” Gill said.

“It didn't stop the fire, but it it brought the fire to the ground, and it made it more easy to fight.”

Had the fire been a little bit further to the west, it might have been a different story, he said.

“But we’ll have that area to the west treated in the near year or two.”

Funding from the previous year has ensured that their crews have been able to keep working in the area continually, even through much of the winter.

And while it’s good news that there’s work to do, the support to get it done Gill said it’s unfortunate that forests got into the state they’re in, particularly as the climate gets more challenging.

“The droughts have had an impact on the forest in those areas where where conditions are already tough,” Gill said.

“The south aspect slopes that are very dry and hot … those forests feel it first, and the last few years that we've had have had an impact on the forest health in those areas. They get stressed.”

Then the trees put out a pheromone that basically says as much and Gill said that encourages beetles to come in and that makes it worse.”

Some of it’s normal, and cyclical and others are a function of climate change.

The bright side is on the trees higher up in elevation, where it's cooler and there's more moisture, are doing fine. Not perfect, he said, but pretty well.

“That's good,” he said. “It's the areas that are getting the brunt of the of the effects of climate change, where you do get the extended periods of very hot weather or very dry weather, or both, that are feeling the impacts a little bit harder.”

— Correction. An earlier version of this story said the Mt. Law fire was in 2019. It was in 2021.