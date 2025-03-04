Fruit tree buds in the Okanagan looking good as spring begins

Cindy White

The warm, sunny start to March 2025 is just what the doctor ordered for fruit growers in the Okanagan.

At Paynter’s Fruit Market in West Kelowna, owner Jennay Oliver was out on her tractor Monday surveying her trees. They look a lot healthier than they did at this time last year.

“We’ve been testing out some of our blossoms, cutting them off and putting them in water and the buds are still really healthy, the blossoms are coming out,” says Oliver. “When we cut them in half you can see that the buds are still alive. They’re nice and green inside.”

In 2024, Paynter’s lost its entire peach and apricot crops and a lot of its plums when January temperatures plunged near -30 C. Many other growers in the Okanagan Valley also suffered similar losses. While the worst of the winter weather looks to be behind us, there are still hurdles to clear before crops are harvested this summer, but Oliver says it’s “so far, so good.”

“So, what we want, actually is for it to be a little bit cooler and these trees to stay dormant and not rush ahead and be like, hey it’s springtime."

Oliver is preparing to replant the trees she lost to the extreme cold last year. She recalls walking through the trees on March 18, 2024, noticing branches were starting to wrinkle and die back.

“The winter was so hard and every bud you cut into was brown inside. It was a pretty sad moment seeing that we were going to lose a whole bunch of trees and also, obviously, the whole crop,” she says.

Paynter's will be putting in new trees that they ordered from Bylands Nursery. Despite the loss of so many trees in the Okanagan, the nursery isn't seeing a rush of growers looking for seedlings.

"Demand has lowered," says COO Mike Byland. "With weather challenges growers have faced, with poor returns on a lot of crops, it has just created that uncertainty for them.

"So, for us, we've just scaled back to make sure that we produce what we can sell and not have a lot of unsold trees. Because if we have unsold trees we have to throw them away.

Byland says due to cost pressures they no longer grow on a spec basis. Instead, they try to work with orchards on a contract basis because it takes about three years to have the product ready.

Paynter’s pivoted last season, growing more ground crops to make up for the loss of soft fruits. Oliver says that this season they plan to put in fewer vegetables. Instead, the market will source from local growers who specialize in things like carrots and cauliflower.

One change from 2024 that did prove very successful was the early opening of the market, on May 1. That is also the target opening date for 2025.