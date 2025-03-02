Sweepers will be working along Highway 97 in West Kelowna this week

Photo: Pixabay

Spring weather has arrived and roads are being cleaned in West Kelowna.

Drive BC is advising motorists to watch for sweepers along Highway 97 through the community overnight.

Sweeping will take place along the highway from Glenrosa Road to the William R. Bennett Bridge between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. beginning Sunday, March 2 and continuing nightly until Sunday, March 9.

Drive BC asks travellers to slow down and watch for equipment working along Highway 97 through West Kelowna.

Correction: Drive BC originally said mowers would be working on the highway but later corrected to say sweepers would be working.