Mowers will be working along Highway 97 in West Kelowna this week

Photo: BC Transportation Brushers and mowers will be working along Highway 97 through West Kelowna on the week of March 2 to March 9, 2025.

Spring weather has arrived and the dry grass and shrubs need cutting in West Kelowna.

Drive BC is advising motorists to watch for mowers along Highway 97 through the community overnight.

Mowing will take place along the highway from Glenrosa Road to the William R. Bennett Bridge between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. beginning Sunday, March 2 and continuing nightly until Sunday, March 9.

Drive BC asks travellers to slow down and watch for equipment working along Highway 97 through West Kelowna.