Greater Westside Board of Trade honours best businesses and entrepreneurs

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Pasta Company won the Small Business Award.

Nicole Richard and Lakesider Brewing were the big winners on Thursday night during the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s 23rd annual Key Business Awards Gala.

Richard, who owns Wax Pencil Imagery, was named Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of the Year, while Lakesider Brewing captured the Business of the Year Award.

Richard is a fourth-generation West Kelowna resident and community advocate. The Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of the Year Award was introduced in 2016 to honour individuals, like Geoffrey, who have made outstanding contributions to the community. Recipients are recognized for their involvement, participation, significant achievements and special qualities that have positively impacted the Greater Westside.

Thirteen business awards were handed during the event, which was held at The Cove Lakeside Resort.

“The Key Business Awards are a testament to the extraordinary achievements and innovation within our Greater Westside business community,” chamber president Bryan Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “This event is not only a celebration of success but also a reflection of the resilience and collaboration that define our region.”

The full list of winners: