Rose Valley Regional Park partially reopens

Photo: RDCO

Workers have completed the first phase of the Rose Valley Regional Park cleanup and a portion of the park reopened to the public on Friday.

The regional district said Friday visitors should be aware that while recovery salvage harvesting in the adjacent area is nearing completion, further preparation to remove the fallen trees will occur during the first two weeks in March.



The RDCO asks that the public stay out of the closed areas of the park and observe all barricades and signs.



“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation in staying out of the closed areas where crews continue to work. With spring on its way, regrowth and revegetation will fill in the affected areas in addition to replanting of native species,” says Wayne Darlington, manager of parks capital planning and asset management.

The park sustained massive damage in the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire.