West Kelowna receives nearly $8M from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

It took two bites at the apple, but the City of West Kelowna was finally successful in receiving a slice of the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

The city learned Friday morning it will receive $7.978 million to help with much-needed housing in the municipality.

According to the feds the money will help to “fast-track 233 additional homes in the next three years, which will spur the construction of 780 homes in the next 10 years.”

The announcement comes just days after city council voted down a rezoning application that would have brought 117 townhomes to Glenrosa.

“As one of Canada’s youngest municipalities, the City of West Kelowna has been hard pressed to keep pace with rapid growth and we are very grateful to the Government of Canada and CMHC’s Housing Accelerator Fund for providing much needed funding support, which will help create a variety of affordable rental and ownership housing opportunities for residents and newcomers in our community,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

The city has committed to seven local initiatives as part of its action plan.

These include initiatives to increase infill housing, fast-tracking standardized housing designs and zoning updates to encourage more rental, affordable and missing middle housing.

The plan also includes technological improvements such as e-permitting to streamline developmental approvals.

The city was unsuccessful in an attempt to receive funding during the first round, the same time Kelowna received $31.5 million in October of 2023.