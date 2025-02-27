Missing 13 year old found safe in West Kelowna after widespread search

Photo: Kathy Michaels A police helicopters has been hovering over Glenrosa Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Police say a missing 13-year-old girl in Glenrosa has been found safe.

“Thank you to the media and public for helping police search for this young woman,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer.

This story has been updated to remove the girl's photo and identifying information.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

Police have confirmed they are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the West Kelowna's Glenrosa area Thursday afternoon.

Following reports of a helicopter over the area, Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the RCMP says officers are seeking the help of the public in finding the child. She was last seen leaving her home on the 2800 block of Scharf Road at about 1:15 p.m.

"[She] was last seen heading toward the Glen Canyon area and is believed to be distraught," Cpl. Gauthier.

"Numerous RCMP officers have been searching for [the girl] including the assistance of RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services."

Anyone with any information about the girl's whereabouts has been asked to call 911 immediately.

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

A police helicopter is over the Glenrosa neighbourhood in West Kelowna.

The RCMP helicopter is flying low at times over homes, say residents. Officers are also on the ground in the community.

The chopper has been over the community for at least 30 minutes.

Castanet has requested information from the RCMP.

Social media reports suggest there is a search underway for a missing child, but the authorities have yet to confirm that.