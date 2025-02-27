Kelowna RCMP helicopter hovering over Glenrosa

Photo: Kathy Michaels A police helicopters has been hovering over Glenrosa Thursday afternoon.

A police helicopter is over the Glenrosa neighbourhood in West Kelowna.

The RCMP helicopter is flying low at times over homes, say residents. Officers are also on the ground in the community.

The chopper has been over the community for at least 30 minutes.

Castanet has requested information from the RCMP.

Social media reports suggest there is a search underway for a missing child, but the authorities have yet to confirm that.