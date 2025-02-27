West Kelowna RCMP find two people wanted in ‘suspicious circumstances’ investigation

Photo: Colin Dacre

West Kelowna RCMP say they have been in contact with both people they were looking to speak to in relation to “suspicious circumstances” on the evening of February 17 on Rosefield Drive.

Police say they are no longer investigating, the matter has since been resolved and they are no longer seeking assistance to identify the pair.

Mounties released surveillance images of the two yesterday. However, they noted that there was no active criminal investigation. They wanted to speak to the two out of an “abundance of caution” after reviewing the video.

“Thank you for everyone’s prompt attention and cooperation,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, medical relations officer with Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP.