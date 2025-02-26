Glenrosa townhouse project voted down, message sent to the province

Photo: Kerr Properties Render of a townhouse project voted down by West Kelowna council on Tuesday.

West Kelowna council is sending a message to the provincial government.

If you want us to meet mandated housing targets legislated through Bill 44, the city needs infrastructure money.

The lengthy debate concerned a 117-unit townhouse project proposed by Kerr Properties for property just north of Glenrosa Middle School on Gorman Road.

A nearly two-hour public hearing preceded council’s decision in which residents, one-by-one, spoke out against the project for various reasons including lack of a second egress from the greater Glenrosa community, lack of proper roads and sidewalks and other infrastructure and commercial needs.

In denying the project outright, rather than just deferring a decision, the city is required to send written notice to the province outlining why.

“I think this is a safety and infrastructure concern and I can’t wait for staff to send the letter to the province and say this is why,” said Coun. Garrett Millsap.

“I look forward to that letter going to the province and I look forward to the response from the province on that letter, because if we are going to implement Bill 44 we are going to need infrastructure for the city so we can grow.”

Millsap reminded council the city still does not have a secondary power source coming into the city and echoed others who said a second egress has been found in Casa Loma, but Glenrosa continues to wait.

A study on a second egress from Glenrosa, originally on the books for 2027, has been moved up to this year. However, with engineering staff focused on water issues, a timeframe for completion of the study is unclear.

Coun. Stephen Johnston suggested the city use this particular issue to try and pressure the province into addressing some of the issues on the table.

Specific to egress, Johnston says there has been a lot of talk but no traction.

“There is a way out, there is the forest service road to Trepanier,” said Johnston.

“There is a way to work with the province to say we need an egress, we need land and we need infrastructure to support housing.”

In supporting the development, Mayor Gord Milsom talked of the need for more housing options and, in particular, missing middle housing which this project would provide.

He also reminded council that through the infill housing legislation, up to 144 units could be built on the premise of as many as four units per lot in a single-family development.

He also pointed out that the West Kelowna Fire Department had no issue with the development proposal.

With the denial, Kerr Properties will have to wait a minimum of six months to submit a new proposal if they choose.