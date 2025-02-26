West Kelowna RCMP trying to identify two people in 'suspicious' incident 

Photo: RCMP West Kelowna RCMP wants to talk to these two people seen along Rosefield Drive on Feb. 17, 2025.

West Kelowna RCMP has released images of two people they hope the public can help identify.

The pair was involved in what police call “suspicious circumstances” around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2025 on Rosefield Drive.



“There is no active criminal investigation at this time, however in reviewing the video and out of an abundance of caution, we would like to speak with these two individuals to clarify why they were there and what they were doing,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer.

Surveillance footage from the neighbourhood shows the two people, believed to be a man and woman, and a dark-coloured pickup associated with the incident. RCMP want to speak with the pair to clarify details related to the incident.

If you were present during this incident, or have other details contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2025-8593.