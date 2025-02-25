Quad, other equipment stolen from West Kelowna Minor Baseball

Photo: West Kelowna Minor Baseball A quad stolen from West Kelowna Minor Baseball is used to maintain ball diamonds used by 300 young players.

The official start of the season is just over a month away, and West Kelowna Minor Baseball is missing some vital equipment.

Thieves broke into a building at the ball diamonds along East Boundary Road sometime overnight Saturday and made off with a quad, battery packs, charges, speakers, keys and a controller for the scoreboard.

“We’re not even sure if that's replaceable because of how old it is,” said WKMB president Sean Glendinning.

He says the quad is a vital piece of equipment.

“The quad is a heavy utility used for maintaining the field and making sure they’re raked properly. Otherwise, it has to be done manually, just grabbing a rake and dragging it, which increases the time dramatically.”

Without the battery packs, they won’t be able to operate other equipment, including pitching machines. It was the association’s equipment manager who discovered the theft.

“He lives down that way, so he drives by it pretty much every day. And he noticed that the main city gate had been busted into.

“They cut the lock and the gate was open. He went to investigate and found all the tracks in the snow from the truck,” said Glendinning, who estimates the value of the stolen items at about $10,000.

He says it appears the thieves were very well prepared because they had the tools to cut through heavy-duty locks and were able to take off with the quad in their vehicle.

“It's a shame that thieves have no shame in whom they steal from. Clearly, they don't have any kids that play organized sports,” he adds.

West Kelowna Minor Baseball represents about 300 players between the ages of 4 and 18.

Anyone with information about the theft or any of the stolen equipment is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and cite file #25-9350.