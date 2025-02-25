West Kelowna neighbourhood sees car goes up in flames

Rob Gibson

Residents of a West Kelowna neighbourhood woke up to a shocking sight early Tuesday.

A car fire at Ellliot Road and Springer Lane, in the parking lot of the West Kelowna Music School lit up the night sky and caused some damage just after midnight.

A witness to the fire said that crews showed up within five to 10 minutes of the vehicle lighting up, but it was charred nonetheless.

Crews towed the burnt vehicle away and "all that's left this morning is some burn marks from the tires."

It appears that a Jeep that was next to it also sustained some damage.

A call has been made to West Kelowna Fire Rescue to find out more.