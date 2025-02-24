Icy West Kelowna roads cause multiple crashes

Photo: Castanet FILE- Police lights.

Icy roads caused a few crashes in the Central Okanagan Monday morning.

The first incident was in West Kelowna, where a single vehicle went off the road due to icy conditions at Sneena and Nancee Way.

Next, police said, there was a single vehicle crash on the Okanagan Connector, causing minor injuries.

Lastly, there was a single vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Highway 97 in Peachland. In this case, police said a driver hit a patch of black ice and veered towards the centre divider.

"EHS responded as well, driver reportedly suffered minor injuries and transported to hospital to be assessed," RCMP said.

While today's icy conditions likely had to do with sub zero temperatures, there are warmer days ahead.

In the Central Okanagan, Environment Canada said the week ahead is offering temperatures as high as 10 C for much of the week, while the lows hover between -1C and 2 C.